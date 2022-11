4. Rat-Gate

Another TV chef caused controversy when Gino D’Acampo hunted down and killed a rat to feed the camp.

He cooked the rodent during his spell Down Under in 2009 and producers of the show were slammed by many viewers.

The network issued an apology, but the decision not to step in was criticised by the Australian RSPCA.

However, Gino was nonplussed and at the time said: “You start to fry everything together so the flavour of the rat gets into the beans, absolutely fantastico!”