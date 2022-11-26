Imaginary Movies – JAZZIZ Magazine

Edward Givens is focused on the idea of the concept album. He composes in various styles, but his music is nearly always melodious, exotic and groove oriented. Imaginary Movies is heavily influenced by Latin jazz, space age lounge music, spy movies, and mid-20th century popular fiction. There are swanky horns, hipster beats, twangy Bond-style guitars and eerie Theremin. He invites you to think of it as a vinyl record with two sides, and two stories. Just put it on the HiFi, relax on the Davenport, close your eyes, and create your own movies in your imagination. Here is your soundtrack.

Listen Now