India-France-Norway Project ‘Solo’ Gets Cnc Funding, ‘The Silent Echo’ Sets France Release (Exclusive) – IMDb

Indian filmmaker Suman Sen ’s “ Eka ” (“Solo”) has been granted funding from the Aide aux Cinémas du Monde, a fund operated by France’s national film board ( Cnc ).

The project, Sen’s feature debut, was part of the 2019 Film Bazaar coproduction market. Producers on the India-France-Norway coproduction include Dominique Welinksi of Dw, Bijon and Arifur Rahman of Goopy Bagha Productions along with Sen’s company Fickle Formula. Sen, Welinski and Bijon attended the recently concluded 2022 edition of Film Bazaar.

“Solo” follows Biplab, a 56-year-old long-term diabetic insurance agent. Every morning, on his way to his office in a crowded bus, he witnesses a huge human toe of a massive under-construction statue in the middle of the main city square. Fully covered in blue tarpaulin, the statue is supposed to represent the Common Man. The city is keenly waiting for the President to inaugurate the monumental statue.

In the week the film spends with him,