Iran boss Quieroz blasts BBC pundit Klinsmann for ‘outrageous remarks’





Iran manager Carlos Quieroz has launched an extraordinary attack on BBC pundit Jurgen Klinsmann over the German legend’s comments about his side during their 2-0 World Cup win over Wales. The Middle East side bounced back from their opening 6-2 defeat to England to seal a dramatic late victory over the Welsh, giving themselves a chance of qualifying for the last-16 as a result.

Former Tottenham striker Klinsmann, however, was left far from impressed with some of the Iranian conduct on the pitch, and suggested they manipulated the referee into giving decisions their way. Taking aim at Quieroz and his side, Klinsmann said: “Carlos fits really well with the national team and their culture, he failed in South America with Colombia and then failed to qualify with Egypt, and he came in right before the World Cup with Iran, where he worked for a long time. “It is not by coincidence, it is part of their culture, how they play. They worked the referee. They work the linesman and fourth official, they are constantly in their ear. There were a lot of incidents we didn’t see. This is their culture, they take you off your game.” Now, however, Quieroz has responded via his Instagram account, and posted a long and scathing message addressed to Klinsmann. “Dear Jurgen,” it started. “You took the initiative to call me Carlos, so I believe it is proper to call you Jurgen. Right? Even not knowing me personally, you question my character with a typical prejudiced judgment of superiority.

“No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran Culture, Iran National Team and my Players are a disgrace to Football. Nobody can hurt our integrity if it is not at our level, of course. “Even saying so, we would like to invite you as our guest, to come to our National Team Camp, socialize with Iran players and learn from them about the Country, the people of Iran, the poets and art, the algebra, all the millennial Persian culture… And also listen from our players how much they love and respect Football. “As American/German, we understand your no support. No problem.” Klinsmann is one of the members of Qatar’s Technical Study Group, which aims to provide analysis of all matches in the tournament while increasing and developing understanding of the game across the world.

And Quieroz went on to urge Klinsmann to step down from this role if he wants to take up the invitation to visit the training ground. He concluded: “And despite your outrageous remarks on BBC trying to undermine our efforts, sacrifices and skills, we promise you that we will not produce any judgments regarding your culture, roots and background and that you will always be welcome to our Family. “At the same time, we just want to follow with full attention what will be the decision of FIFA regarding your position as a member of Qatar 2022 Technical Study Group. Because, obviously, we expect you to resign before you visit our camp.” It is a typically outspoken post from Queiroz, and it will be intriguing to see if Klinsmann responds, or whether he is asked about it next time he works as a pundit for the BBC.







