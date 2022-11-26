Italian Media Suggest That Inter Will Use Close Relationship With Agent Of Koffi Djidji To Sign Torino Defender Next Summer

Torino defender Koffi Djidji has emerged as a target for Inter, and Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta may use his contacts to land him next summer.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Tuttosport, the Ivorian is approaching the final months of his contract and has little intention of renewing with Torino, amidst interest from Inter for next season.

Being available on a free transfer is not the only factor in Inter being confident of landing the 29-year-old, as Marotta enjoys a strong working relationship with Koffi’s representative, Paolo Busardo.

The agent has worked with Inter in the past to negotiate deals for Milan Skriniar and the unsuccessful pursuit of Gleison Bremer in the summer, whilst he also helped take Cesare Casadei from the Nerazzurri to Chelsea.

Inter are ready to offer Djidji a two-three year contract at €1.5 million per season, with the low cost operation exactly what the Nerazzurri are looking for in their efforts to reduce expenses.