ITV presenter Jaswal apologises to Townsend after awkward exchange

His last goal came in a 1-1 friendly with Italy at Wembley in 2015. Townsend has never officially announced his retirement from international football.

However, it would appear unlikely that he will get called up again by Southgate. England were perhaps fortunate to come away with a draw at Al Bayt Stadium on Friday.

Townsend admitted the performance was not up to scratch but insists the result was a good one. He said: “First and foremost it was a good result, to get a point and all but qualify into the next round.

“That was the goal. But of course the performance was nowhere near what we expected from this England side.

“I think we were better suited playing the three at the back against the USA, especially when you’ve got wingers like [Christian] Pulisic, you’ve got Timothy Weah, you’ve got Antonee Robinson and [Sergino] Dest on the other side all looking to get forward.”

