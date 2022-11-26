Janiss L. Harlow, 79, of Lucas KS, passed away Thursday, November 24th, in Minneapolis, KS. Janiss was born November 28th, 1942, in Lincoln County, KS to Leo and Helen Bell Schroeder.
In her youth she
enjoyed breaking and riding horses. In March of 1963, she was united in
marriage to Billy W. Harlow in Lincoln KS. Over the years she worked in a
missile silo, was an insurance agent, a babysitter, and a homemaker. In
her spare time, Janiss was a bit of an amateur geologist. She enjoyed
hunting for fossils and rocks for Bill to cart home. She enjoyed reading
and learning about Kansas history and family genealogy. Janiss also
enjoyed fishing and loved animals.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Helen, and brother Warren Schroeder.
She
is survived by her husband Bill of 59 years, her daughter Teresa
Carroll and husband Raymond of Baldwin City, KS, grandsons Bart Carroll
of Kansas City MO and Phillip Carroll of Overland Park, KS, her sister
Kathryn Little of Beverly KS, sister in-law Evelyn Schroeder of Lincoln,
KS, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services are pending at this
time.
Service are pending with Rentschler Family Mortuaries.
