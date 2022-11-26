Janiss L. Harlow, 79, of Lucas KS, passed away Thursday, November 24th, in Minneapolis, KS. Janiss was born November 28th, 1942, in Lincoln County, KS to Leo and Helen Bell Schroeder.

In her youth she

enjoyed breaking and riding horses. In March of 1963, she was united in

marriage to Billy W. Harlow in Lincoln KS. Over the years she worked in a

missile silo, was an insurance agent, a babysitter, and a homemaker. In

her spare time, Janiss was a bit of an amateur geologist. She enjoyed

hunting for fossils and rocks for Bill to cart home. She enjoyed reading

and learning about Kansas history and family genealogy. Janiss also

enjoyed fishing and loved animals.

She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Helen, and brother Warren Schroeder.

She

is survived by her husband Bill of 59 years, her daughter Teresa

Carroll and husband Raymond of Baldwin City, KS, grandsons Bart Carroll

of Kansas City MO and Phillip Carroll of Overland Park, KS, her sister

Kathryn Little of Beverly KS, sister in-law Evelyn Schroeder of Lincoln,

KS, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services are pending at this

time.

Service are pending with Rentschler Family Mortuaries.