Jonnie Irwin preparing for ‘tricky’ Christmas that ‘could be his last

Jonnie Irwin, 48, said he is coming to terms with the reality that this Christmas “could be” his last after his lung cancer spread to his brain and he was told he has months to live.
In a new interview, Jonnie said he “wants to be here as long” as possible.
He said: “I’d be lying if I didn’t say that Christmas will be tricky.
“I’m not saying this will be my last one because I don’t know for certain. I want to be here as long as I can, but it could be.
“I want to enjoy it and just spend time with Jess and the kids.”
READ MORE:Flashdance singer Irene Cara dies aged 63 as tributes pour in
Jonnie has been married to his wife Jess since 2016 and they share three children: three-year-old Rex and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.
The twins were just one-month-old when Jonnie was diagnosed in 2020.
Recalling the heartbreaking moment he received the tragic news, Jonnie continued to the Sun: “I couldn’t believe it was happening.
“Initially this thing just happens to you but as soon as your mind gets over the shock, it’s ‘what about my wife and kids’ and that stays with you. It doesn’t go away.”
To add to his heartbreak, Jonnie was dropped as a presenter on A Place In The Sun because Channel 4 could not “secure adequate insurance for him” to travel abroad during Covid.
However, in a statement, a Channel 4 spokesperson said “no stone was left unturned” in their efforts to keep Jonnie on the show.
Speaking on GMB, Jonnie said the decision “broke his heart”.
He said: “I feel massively aggrieved. When I was told I couldn’t do A Place in the Sun because they didn’t think they could get insurance, it just broke my heart.
“I just didn’t think they even fought for me, they say they did…Not working on A Place in the Sun anymore that affected my mental health.
“I’m a family man now but being a TV presenter almost defines you and not being able to travel and do what I think I’m pretty good at and not being able to provide for my family.
“Every show I do now, that’s money for my family for the future.”
Source link