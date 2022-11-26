Kartik Aaryan reacts to his relationship rumours: ‘Can create a lot of problems between people which is not fair’

Actor Kartik Aaryan is one the busiest actors in Bollywood with films like Freddy, Shehzada and Satya Prem Ki Katha coming up in the next few months. Apart from his films, the actor also makes news for his personal life and alleged relationships. Most recently, there were rumours that Kartik was dating Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, Pashmina Roshan, who will soon be making her Bollywood debut. In a new interview, Kartik opened up about the rumours surrounding his personal life. Also read: Karan Johar says ‘what is true is true’ after revealing Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s relationship

In the past, Kartik’s name was linked to actor Sara Ali Khan. The two had worked together in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal (2020). While both Sara and Kartik never announced their alleged relationship or break-up, filmmaker Karan Johar had recently confirmed they were dating and had broken up. Speaking about his personal life being discussed publicly, Kartik said in a recent interview that he was starting to ‘get used to’ people labelling his relationships.

“I have come to terms with the fact that my life will be out there but the other side of that is if there is a genuine friendship somewhere, they will still label it. So that kind of labelling sometimes creates a lot of problems between people so that is not fair. I am starting to get used to it but I’m not thick-skinned yet,” Kartik told Zoom.

Kartik further spoke about how the comments on social media and headlines about his life affect him. He said, “It still affects me if there is anything negative. And it affects me, even more, when I have not done anything and it is completely baseless.”

Kartik will be soon seen with Alaya F in Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy. It will be released on Disney + Hotstar on December 2. He will then feature alongside Kriti Sanon in the film Shehzada, which is scheduled to be released in February next year. Kartik is also filming Satyaprem Ki Katha, where he will reunite with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.