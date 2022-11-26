Kate and William express personal grief over death of ‘hero’ Doddie…

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a statement addressing the death of Scottish rugby great Doddie Weir. In a post on their joint Twitter account, they hailed late lock, who died today aged 52, as a “hero”. They wrote: “Doddie Weir was a hero – we are so sad to hear of his passing.”

“His immense talent on the pitch as well as his tireless efforts to raise awareness of MND were an inspiration.

“Our thoughts are with all those who loved him. He will be hugely missed across the entire rugby world. W&C”

Mr Weir’s death follows a years-long battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

He was diagnosed with the rare degenerative condition in 2016, and was given just over a year to live.

