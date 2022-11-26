Kayla Harrison suffers shock loss to Larissa Pacheco as American’s unbeaten MMA record is ended in Professional Fighters League

Kayla Harrison’s unbeaten MMA record was shattered as she suffered a shock decision loss to Larissa Pacheco in the women’s Professional Fighters League.

Brazilian Pacheco pulled off a surprise win over Harrison, America’s two-time Olympic judo champion, following an epic five-round battle to claim the PFL lightweight title and the million-dollar prize at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Pacheco, who had lost to Harrison twice previously, was thrown to the mat in the opening round, but she had success with her superior striking in the second.

A triangle choke briefly troubled Harrison in the third, while Pacheco attempted a rear-naked choke in the fourth as she displayed her threat on the ground.

Brendan Loughnane was crowned as a PFL champion





Pacheco pumped out punches in the closing round and not even a late takedown from Harrison was enough to prevent her from suffering a 48-47 defeat on all three scorecards.

In the co-main event, British fighter Brendan Loughnane secured the featherweight crown with a fourth round stoppage win over Bubba Jenkins.

The Mancunian dropped Jenkins with a right hand and forced the referee’s intervention with a follow up assault, earning himself the million-dollar prize money.