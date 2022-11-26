Kelsey Asbille Applauds Taylor Sheridan For Including Important Native Storylines In Yellowstone – Looper

In November 2022, Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes sat down with CBS Mornings to discuss “Yellowstone” as it prepared for the debut of its fifth season. As a part of this conversation, Asbille expressed appreciation for Taylor Sheridan and his implementation of key Native American stories on the show. “He puts two groups of people in conversation with each other and uses the entertainment medium to really talk about issues, especially Native issues that matter,” she said, with Grimes adding that one of the strengths of “Yellowstone” is the ambiguous nature of the conflicts it presents.

Not only does Kelsey Asbille appreciate the Native American representation on “Yellowstone,” but so does the man behind Broken Rock Reservation figurehead Chief Rainwater, Gil Birmingham. “It’s wonderful to have an opportunity to educate the people — the public and our fans — [about] aspects of something that may know very little of,” Birmingham told Town and Country, noting that depicting Native characters, stories, and cultures accurately and respectfully is paramount for the minds behind the show. Nothing will make it to television that’s intentionally exploitative, inaccurate, or offensive.

While the Dutton family is a big part of the success of “Yellowstone,” when the series is all said and done, its depiction of Native American characters and their lives will undoubtedly endure as a highlight.