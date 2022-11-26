King Charles saved Harry and Andrew from ’embarrassment’

One royal commentator believes the Counsellors of State Bill to be debated in the House of Commons spares Prince Andrew and Prince Harry from the embarrassment of being stripped of a role they have retained for years – despite they will from now on unlikely to ever fulfil it.

This is because the Bill aims to add two working royals, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, to the pool of people that can be chosen to deputise for King Charles whenever he is abroad or ill, lowering the chances there will ever be the need to ask non-working members of the Firm such as Andrew, Harry or Princess Beatrice – who in accordance with the Regency Act 1937 are Counsellors of State – to stand in for the monarch.

The Daily Mirror Royal Editor Russell Myers told The Royal Beat programme on True Royalty TV: “The fact is, they didn’t want to remove them completely, because that would have been terribly embarrassing, and Charles is all about unity within the family.

“[But] he does understand that there is public feeling towards those two in particular… I think some people are aggrieved at how Harry had gone about treating his family.

“There was obviously an awful lot of support for the way he did leave the family and chose his own destiny, but I don’t think people agree with the fact that if you leave, you should then be able to deputise for the monarch!”