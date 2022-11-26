Categories
Lab mix, tabby and other pets up for adoption in Lane County this week


Cat Rescue & Adoption Network

Leo the Large.

Leo the Large is a young brown and white tabby cat. He’s about 1 and half years old. He’s an active, energetic boy who loves lots of attention and interaction. He would enjoy a busy household, but he can be a bully to other submissive cats. Leo is a charming cat with a large personality. He’s neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and negative for FIV and FeLV. He’s on a prescription diet for urinary tract health, but otherwise is in excellent condition.

To meet Leo, call 541-225-4955, option 1, or visit CatRescues.org for more information.

Greenhill Humane Society

Bow.

Bow is a friendly 1-year-old pit bull-lab mix with a zest for life. He is a goofy puppy with endless love to give his new owners. Bow is an active dog that will thrive in an outgoing family. He is a fetch fanatic and loves nothing more than chasing tennis balls, bringing them back, and then chasing them all over again. He enjoys daily walks and learning new tricks.



