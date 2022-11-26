Lab mix, tabby and other pets up for adoption in Lane County this week

Cat Rescue & Adoption Network

Leo the Large is a young brown and white tabby cat. He’s about 1 and half years old. He’s an active, energetic boy who loves lots of attention and interaction. He would enjoy a busy household, but he can be a bully to other submissive cats. Leo is a charming cat with a large personality. He’s neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and negative for FIV and FeLV. He’s on a prescription diet for urinary tract health, but otherwise is in excellent condition.

To meet Leo, call 541-225-4955, option 1, or visit CatRescues.org for more information.

Greenhill Humane Society

Bow is a friendly 1-year-old pit bull-lab mix with a zest for life. He is a goofy puppy with endless love to give his new owners. Bow is an active dog that will thrive in an outgoing family. He is a fetch fanatic and loves nothing more than chasing tennis balls, bringing them back, and then chasing them all over again. He enjoys daily walks and learning new tricks.

Bow previously lived with another dog and cat and did well but guards his food. For that reason, Greenhill recommend he starts out as the only dog in the home and have a slow introduction to any kitty friends. He has a good history with kids and would do best with kids that won’t get knocked over with his big body. He weighs between 70 to 80 pounds, is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

Greenhill Humane Society is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 88530 Green Hill Road in Eugene. For more information, call 541-689-1503 or visit green-hill.org.