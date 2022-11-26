Categories
US

Le Sueur grandmother celebrates 106th birthday on Thanksgiving


LE SUEUR, Minn. – There was a double blessing this Thanksgiving in Le Sueur: a family get-together and 106th birthday party for Grandma.

Betty Majusiak spent her birthday enjoying some cake and company with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

It’s true that age is just a number, but Majiusek was born before the U.S. entered World War I. On her special Thanksgiving birthday, it’s not the smell of mom’s turkey she remembers from growing up on the farm.

“Cows lay down when they’re tired and belly’s full of water. They sleep and snore and blow farts and stuff and the smell was always something from cows and horses,” Majiusek said.  

snapshot-1.jpg

CBS


At least Thursday the room was filled with flowers, as well as the many generations of her family. In total, she has nine great-great grandchildren.

“I just can’t believe they’re my blood but I’m so proud of all them,” she said. “The little kids are so cute and so good to Grandma.”

As for Majiusek’s wish, she says it’s not for her, but for her family.

“I wish the family could all be together whenever possible because there’s a lot you can learn from people close to you,” she said.

As if turning 106 isn’t amazing enough, at age 95, Majiusek was diagnosed with colon cancer and had major surgery. 

Jonah Kaplan


jonah-kaplan.png

Jonah Kaplan is WCCO and CBS News Minnesota’s investigative reporter and has built a strong reputation for his balanced and in-depth coverage of high-impact issues including the economy, immigration, education, public safety, and the military, among others.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: