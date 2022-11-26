Leading US TV host mocks Harry and Meghan’s latest honour





Fox Business host Ashley Webster joked about how “brave” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are for their stance against structural racism in the Royal Family. This comes as Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter Kerry announced that the couple will be honoured for their stance at the Ripple of Hope gala next month. Royal commentator Neil Sean told the Fox Business host that the awards were a “shambles” and “misguided”.

Mr Webster said: “RFK’s daughter Kerry is going to honour Harry and Meghan at a New York City gala for their – get this – heroic stance against structural racism in the Royal Family. “How brave are they! “This isn’t going to heal any rift between Harry and the Royal Family, is it?” Mr Sean responded: “Getting an award is usually for a performance. This award is misguided, really. “It should really be for their performance on the Oprah Winfrey interview.” JUST IN: Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable in new picture

This comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused the Royal Family of racism during the bombshell interview. He continued: “It is a bit of a shambles. But another problem is this – if you wanted to get near to Harry or Meghan on that evening, it’s not a sell-out yet!” It is not the first event that Harry and Meghan have failed to sell out. Earlier this year, several rows of empty seats were seen at the United Nations during Harry’s speech to mark Nelson Mandela Day.

She continued: “They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health.” Previous winners of the award include Presidents Joe Biden, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, former presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Al Gore, Bono and Desmond Tutu. Talk TV host Piers Morgan criticised the award, writing in The Sun: “It’s hard to imagine two less heroic public figures in modern history than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a pair of greedy little grifters who ditched royal duty, and in Harry’s case his country, to fleece their titles for gazillions to the highest commercial bidders.” “They preach about equality and poverty from their £11 million mansion in California. “They preach about carbon footprints from private jets. “They preach about privacy in self-promoting interviews and podcasts. “They preach about peace and unity as they constantly trash their families in public.”

