‘Leave Meghan alone’ Stormzy raps about Duchess in moving song

He says: “I heard in the news about the guy you’re dating, you see my new girl she’s fire. . . you don’t care much and I ain’t hating.”

Stormzy also appeared to touch on the reason they split in Bad Blood, with the lyrics reading: “Maybe if you came in with a lower guard, maybe if we got off to a slower start, we didn’t even grow apart, we just fell apart, that’s the saddest part and I had your heart, that’s the maddest part.”

The rapper has been open about the couple’s split saying he had “disrespected” Maya.

Since their breakup, he has admittedly worked hard to make changes and take accountability for his mistakes.