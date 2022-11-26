Lewis Hamilton admits he ‘hated’ 2022 Mercedes car after tough season

Russell added: “The car was so difficult to drive, especially at the start of the year with the bouncing. It wasn’t where we wanted it to be when you get so close to fighting for pole position, you’re trying to get that last bit out.”

Despite the several issues he suffered throughout the year, Hamilton was confident that he would be racing an “amazing” car during the 2023 season.

“We know that we have learned so much through this year and we have grown so much as well,” he added. “And we know that you [the Mercedes team] are going to build us an amazing car next year and whatever we are faced with, we’re going to work through it.”