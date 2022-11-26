St George ­ Linda Reneé Jacks “Reneé” passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born September 2, 1942, in Salt Lake City, UT to Phillip Dale and Bernice Thorup Balckburn. She had a full life surrounded by her six children and late husband John James Jacks, whom she married in the Los Angeles Temple on June 26, 1964, and they shared 53 years of marriage together until his passing in 2017. They shared many adventures together, including moving from California, to Utah, then to Wisconsin and then retiring to St. George, and then to Las Vegas. Together they lived a life of service to others, including service within the LDS Family Services to the Unwed Mothers Program, hosts at the Joseph Smith Memorial building for 10 years, and volunteering with the LDS Family Home Evening program at the Utah State Prison in Draper, UT.

She had a love of service and could often be found helping many others find their ancestors and trace their lineages through her work with genealogy. Her compassion for others was magnified in her strength and perseverance with Multiple Sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with at a young age, and she battled with up to the very end. She was a light to all that met her, and will be sorely missed, especially by her six children: Julie Sasagawa, Shawna Heninger (Randy), John Marc Jacks (Kalei), Joel Jacks, Shannan Lahn (Matthew), and Joshua Jacks (Jill). She was a loving grandmother to Joshua, Laura, Adrian, Shohei, Erie, Haley, Johanna, Jacob, Tyler, Joshua, Hayden, Joseph, Matthew, Jordan, Cambria, Jillian, Taylor, Logan and Weston, and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Dean Blackburn.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the. Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 West St George Blvd, St George UT 84770. A visitation will be held Wednesday, prior to services, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery, 1950 Ancestor Way, Santa Clara UT 84765.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary, and funeral listings.