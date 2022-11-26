Live: Apple Cup GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream UW-WSU

No. 12 UW Huskies (9-2) at WSU Cougars (7-4)
7:30 p.m. | Martin Stadium | Pullman
TV: ESPN | Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
2022 Apple Cup
Huskies at Cougars
More
What to watch for in the 114th Apple Cup, plus our prediction
Penix’s precision
Washington State’s defense leads the Pac-12 in both opponent yards per carry (3.46) and rushing touchdowns allowed (11). Which means — regardless of rain or snow, regardless of cold or crowd noise — Michael Penix Jr. will have to be the man (again) on Saturday. The redshirt junior certainly played that role in the road rivalry win at Oregon, throwing for 408 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Can Penix repeat the feat in his first Apple Cup? Doing so will require protection from an offensive line that has surrendered just seven sacks, tied for second in the nation. Penix will look to spread the wealth to wide receivers Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk, as well as tight ends Jack Westover and Devin Culp. The Huskies’ hopes may hinge, once again, on Penix’s left arm.
—Mike Vorel
After last year’s loss, UW is out for revenge in the Apple Cup
It’s not about the past.
Not entirely.
But the memory hasn’t faded on Montlake, either.
It’s not just that Washington State snapped a seven-game Apple Cup losing streak Nov. 26, 2021, inside Husky Stadium with a resounding 40-13 win, its largest margin of victory in 113 meetings; or that former five-star quarterback and Husky legacy Sam Huard surrendered four interceptions in his first career start; or that the Cougs outgained their in-state rivals by more than 250 yards, 454 to 200, in a therapeutic throttling; or that crimson-clad fans cascaded over the barricades, hosting an impromptu party inside Husky Stadium; or that UW wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk crouched alone in the west end zone, absorbing the insult; or that WSU wideout Travell Harris held a Coug flag behind his back like a cape, running delirious laps in his enemy’s yard; or that quarterback Jayden de Laura stabbed an oversized flag into the Huskies’ field, inciting a pulsating mosh pit straight out of Pullman.
—Mike Vorel
All the elements in place this year for a classic Apple Cup
History shows that the Apple Cup doesn’t need two quality teams (or even one, for that matter) to produce epic games. Part of the event’s lore — as with all rivalry games — is when the more downtrodden of the two teams rises up when least expected to wreak havoc on the other’s sky-high aspirations.
Think 1982, when a 2-7-1 Washington State squad stunned 9-1 Washington, denying the Huskies a third consecutive trip to the Rose Bowl. Or 2003, when a 5-6 Husky team coming off a 54-7 loss to Cal shocked the 9-2, eighth-ranked Cougars 27-19 to end their Rose Bowl hopes.
Other examples abound, with satisfying and agonizing memories on each side, depending on the year. Yet I’d maintain that the very best Apple Cups are those in which both teams are good and have a considerable amount to play for beyond the annual standards, such as pride and statewide bragging rights.
That’s why this year’s version of the Apple Cup, set for the chilly climes of the Palouse on Saturday evening, is so appealing.
—Larry Stone
Keys to a WSU football win over UW in the 114th Apple Cup, plus prediction
Washington State (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) closes its regular season at home in frigid temperatures defending its Apple Cup trophy, looking to extend its three-game winning streak and seeking to improve its standing in the eyes of the bowl-selection committee.
The Cougars are 2-point home underdogs for a highly anticipated rivalry matchup that will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Gesa Field (ESPN).
When Washington State has the ball …
In their past two games, the Cougars came out firing and had two of their hottest starts of the season, amassing 535 yards and 49 points combined in the first halves of wins against Arizona State and Arizona.
In the second halves of those games, WSU’s offense went quiet, totaling 175 yards and three points.
The Cougars’ offense could afford to slow down a bit against weaker opponents. But WSU probably can’t risk a similarly sluggish finish if they hope to keep up with a highly productive opponent from UW.
“We just gotta keep the accelerator on,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “That’s what it’s going to take to beat a really good football team.”
—Colton Clark, The Spokesman-Review
Seattle Times sports staff
Source link