London stabbings: Two 16-year-old boys killed just one mile apart i…





On Saturday night, two 16-year-old boys were stabbed to death in South East London just one mile apart from each other. The attacks occurred around the same time with police officers and paramedics attending Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead around 5pm local time.

Meanwhile, the emergency services were also called to a stabbing in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood. The police were assisted with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. Ward Councillor Anthony Okereke posted about the incident on Twitter saying: “Awful news tonight of two fatal stabbings in our borough. “Too many of our young people are losing their lives to senseless violence.

“Something needs to change. My heart goes out to all of those affected.” The Met Police released a statement saying: “A murder investigation is under way following two stabbings in Greenwich this evening. “At around 17:10pm on Saturday, November 26 police were called to reports of people injured in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood and Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead. “The locations are approximately one mile apart. Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. “At each location, they found a 16-year-old male with stab wounds.” A photograph from one of the crime scenes features a bike lying on the ground on the inside of the police cordon. READ MORE: Charles ‘wrangled’ as Kate steals front pages in royal events

A Section 60 order has been put in force in the area until 8am on Sunday morning. The order allows police to have further stop and search rights meaning that they can perform stop and search procedures without suspicion. The Police have asked for those with any information must call 101 with the reference 4943/26NOV. Alternatively, members of the public who wish to provide information but remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

