Lorain County genealogical group to hear about ‘Gretna Green’ marriages


The Lorain County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society will present a virtual program by genealogist Roslyn Torella at 7 p.m., Dec. 12.

Her program will be “Did Your Ancestor Marry at a ‘Gretna Green.’” Online attendees can learn about the history of a “Gretna Green marriage” and how to find eloping couples and their marriage records, even in Ohio, according to a news release.

This online program is open to the public and free. Contact meetings@loraincoogs.org and ask to be added to the list to receive a link to the meeting.



