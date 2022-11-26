Los Ranchos judge, pets killed by husband in murder-suicide at North Valley home

Deputies say a man shot his wife and several of their animals before killing himself Friday afternoon at a home in the North Valley.

Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said deputies found the bodies of Eric Pinkerton, 63, and his wife Diane Albert, 65, and several of the couple’s animals at their home in the 800 block of Ranchitos NW.

She said they had all been shot to death by Pinkerton before he turned the gun on himself.

Albert was a newly elected municipal judge for Los Ranchos and had served as commissioner for the North Valley community. Albert was also a practicing patent attorney and a former president of the Bike Coalition of New Mexico.

Fuller said a friend of the couple contacted BCSO “after receiving a troubling message” from Pinkerton. She said deputies found the couple dead inside the home along with several dead animals and they had all been shot.

“Pinkerton is believed to have shot his wife and several animals in the house before shooting himself,” Fuller said.

BCSO deputies could be seen combing the property on Friday and removing several cages of ducks and other animals as they investigated the murder-suicide.