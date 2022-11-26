MAD Metaverse Receives Investment From DWF Labs – FinSMEs

MAD Metaverse, a distributed metaverse developer, received an undisclosed investment from DWF Labs.

DWF Labs focuses on investing in and supporting top-notch cryptocurrency projects poised to become leaders and innovators in the Web3 space. The firm will support MAD Metaverse by providing strategic advising, consulting, smart contract audits, and other strategic services to push the MAD ecosystem to new heights.

Led by CEO Zalo Correia, MAD metaverse is a play-to-earn metaverse game built on the Ethereum blockchain. Within the game, users can play with three types of NFTs: MAD Metascientists, MAD Metacells, and MAD Nanocells. The game focuses on the concept of “evolutionary NFTs,” in which each NFT has evolutionary traits and mechanics, which increase their rarity and value as the player progresses throughout the game. The company is set on a post-singularity metaverse starting with 10,200 MAD Metascientists, which are the primary avatars of the game. Players will roam the Madverse in search of $BIOMETA, the game’s native currency that will allow them to experiment in the Lab to form new creatures called MAD Metacells, and MAD Nanocells, which also have evolutionary features.

The game has been fully audited by Certik and other blockchain auditing firms.

FinSMEs

23/11/2022