Madonna, 64, shares rare photo with all six of her children

In the group photo, the Material Girl stood in the middle, alongside Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 16, and twins Estere and Stella, 10.

The singer donned a fitted black dress that featured a lace bustier giving a glimpse of her cleavage as she layered her neck with an array of silver jewellery.

Madonna told her 18.6 million followers: “What I’m thankful for…”

The legendary performer was inundated with messages from fans who gushed over the photos.

Arto penned: “The children have grown so beautifully! You’re an awesome mum! We can see it in your kids!”

Joseph commented: “Family is what it’s all about.”

Missus added: “What a beautiful mum and family.”