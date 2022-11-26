Categories
Celebrities

Madonna, 64, shares rare photo with all six of her children


In the group photo, the Material Girl stood in the middle, alongside Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 16, and twins Estere and Stella, 10.

The singer donned a fitted black dress that featured a lace bustier giving a glimpse of her cleavage as she layered her neck with an array of silver jewellery.

Madonna told her 18.6 million followers: “What I’m thankful for…”

The legendary performer was inundated with messages from fans who gushed over the photos.

Arto penned: “The children have grown so beautifully! You’re an awesome mum! We can see it in your kids!”

Joseph commented: “Family is what it’s all about.”

Missus added: “What a beautiful mum and family.”



Source link

Avatar

By Michelle Marshall

Michelle Marshall is a Showbiz Reporter at Express.co.uk

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: