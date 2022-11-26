Majority of Ukrainians vow to endure years of strikes and blackouts

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska said that her country would endure the coming winter despite the freezing temperatures and regular blackouts. She referenced a poll carried out last week which showed 9 in 10 Ukrainians were prepared to endure Russian missile strikes and blackouts for another three years. In recent weeks, Vladimir Putin has shifted his military strategy from ground warfare to large-scale attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

Russia has deployed drones and missiles to target the country’s thermal and hydroelectric power plants, electricity substations and gas production facilities.

The barrage of airstrikes has left millions in the country facing the bitter cold without heating or light.

Mrs Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, made a defiant stand against President Putin’s tactics in an interview with the BBC this week.

She said: “We are ready to endure this.

“We’ve had so many terrible challenges, seen so many victims, so much destruction, that, if I’m honest with you, blackouts are not the worst thing that can happen to us.”

