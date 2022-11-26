Marcelo Bielsa emotional as he chats to Norwegian Leeds United fans

Marcelo Bielsa met with some Norwegian Leeds United fans on Friday and the Argentine became “unexpectedly emotional”.

According to a report from Yorkshire Evening Post, Bielsa made a guest speaker appearance at a national coaching seminar on 25 November and the Norwegian Leeds supporters group didn’t want to pass on this opportunity.

Around 100 fans were allowed to meet him, and Bielsa personally demanded that the event must be free for fans.

The ex-Leeds boss was greeted with the gift of an ornamental Viking ship and he became so emotional that he requested the fans not to share videos.

“It was something, I tell you,” said Erik Heisholt, one of those who attended, to Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I don’t know how to describe it to be quite honest, he was unexpectedly emotional and personal, I must say.”

Forever legend

Bielsa was sacked in the middle of last season after the Whites had gone through a poor run of form.

The Whites fans adore him, and it seems the Argentine still has got strong love for the Yorkshire club.

Bielsa did wonders at Leeds and took them to the Premier League. The Whites punched above their weight in the first season in the Premier League under him and finished within the top half of the table.

However, they failed to maintain that form the following season, and Andrea Radrizzani said in an interview with The Athletic (5 August) that he felt the club was “broken”. The Whites owner admitted that he didn’t want to sack Bielsa, but he had to consider the best interest of the club.

Leeds will always remember him as a club legend. The impact Bielsa left on the club will stay forever. His philosophy towards football and life is refreshing and inspirational, and despite his absence, his legacy still lives at Elland Road.

In other Leeds United news, a pundit has tipped this first-team star to quit Elland Road in 2023.