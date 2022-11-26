Mariah Carey Explained Why She Gets Called A “Diva,” And It Makes A Lot Of Sense

If you’ve been, y’know, alive on this rock we call Earth, you’ve probably also heard people call Mariah a “diva.” A lot.
Well, Mariah’s finally addressed her history of being called a “diva,” as well as why she’s pretty much cool with it.
In a recent interview with W Magazine, Mariah said that she’ll sometimes “play into” the “diva” role, although there’s plenty more to her than that persona as well.
“There are things people are not aware of, because this whole quote-unquote ‘diva’ thing is always what people see first,” she said, before acknowledging that “part of” the persona is “real.”
“I can’t help it. Like, what do you do if you grew up with an opera singer for a mother, who went to Juilliard and made her debut at Lincoln Center?”
“There’s just a certain amount that is going to emerge,” Mariah continued while discussing any signs of her diva-like behavior — and she also explained that, when she does act that way, it could mean any number of things.
“[I]t’s just an affectation,” she claimed, “and sometimes it’s purposely done, and sometimes it’s just, like, you know, a response.”
Source link