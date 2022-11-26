Martin Brundle disagrees with Hamilton about Vettel after F1 farewell

Martin Brundle does not expect Sebastian Vettel to return to F1, despite Lewis Hamilton’s certainty that the legendary German driver will make a comeback to the grid. Vettel waved an emotional goodbye to the paddock at the season-closing Abu Dhabi after a storied 16-year spell in the sport.

The four-time F1 champion claimed a point for Aston Martin on his final race at the Yas Marina circuit after confirming his retirement earlier in the season. Vettel was undoubtedly one of the most admired figures on the grid and that was highlighted by the brilliant farewell he received from his peers in Abu Dhabi.

F1 drivers piled praise on the German for his profound impact on the sport for over a decade and a half. Vettel then showed his popularity as hundreds of people working in F1 joined him on a jog around the track on the evening before his last hurrah in Sunday’s race.

Vettel has various interests outside of F1 and his desire to spend more time with his young family influenced his decision to walk away. And Sky Sports pundit Brundle believes that will be the last we see of Vettl in an F1 seat, as he referenced the contrast with fellow former champion Fernando Alonso’s return to the sport.

