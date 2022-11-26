‘Matt Hancock should ask his wife for forgiveness’ rages Jennie Bond

The journalist, who took part in the show in 2004, raged that Matt should be in the UK apologising to his estranged wife Martha and their three children, rather than enjoying a “free holiday” in Australia.
She said: “You know, he should be probably asking his wife and his children and his constituents for forgiveness, not people in the jungle and the public at large.
“I don’t buy his act. I don’t buy his plea for forgiveness. I didn’t want him to go first, because that will be too much of a prize reward for him.
“He would swan out of there straight into the luxury hotel, into the arms of his lover and have a lovely free holiday… But I think it’s time he went now.”
However, continuing to The Sun, Jennie admitted that Matt does “seem quite personable” and has been “annoyingly good at everything they’ve thrown at him”.
Matt famously told his campmates that he is looking for “forgiveness” after breaking Covid social distancing rules by having an affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo.
His campmate, Loose Women’s Charlene White, shared her frustrations at his actions during the pandemic.
She said: “My aunt died from Covid in the first wave. So, we couldn’t go to the hospital to go and visit her.
“We all make mistakes. I made a pretty big one.”
The leaked footage of him kissing Gina in his ministerial office sparked his resignation as health secretary and ended his 15-year marriage to Martha.
Gina is now in Australia waiting for Matt’s imminent exit from the jungle.
Tonight, he will take on the Celebrity Cyclone trial alongside the remaining campmates: Jill Scott, Owen Warner and Mike Tindall.
One of them will be crowned the winner in tomorrow night’s final.
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9.15pm on ITV.
