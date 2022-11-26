Mbappe becomes next Zidane as France beat Denmark at World Cup

France miss their key man

Without a doubt, France are contenders to win the World Cup this winter. Only a fool would rule them out.

But there’s no denying they’re considerably weaker without the likes of Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Presnel Kimpembe, with the Juventus and PSG stars sidelined through injury.

A midfield consisting of Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni is certainly nothing to be sniffed at.

But they simply don’t provide the same creativity as Pogba does, while they’re also not as defensive-adept as Kante – who is, these days, a player on the wane. Mbappe, on this occasion, let them off the hook.

At the back, Dayot Upamecano also failed to convince. Had Kimpembe been available, it’s feasible he’d have started the match instead.