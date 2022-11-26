MCU: 10 Best Tweets About Tony & Pepper’s Relationship

With Wakanda Forever helping conclude Phase Four of the MCU and introducing Ironheart, fans find themselves reminiscing once more about the film that kick-started the on-screen franchise: Iron Man. Not only did Iron Man lay the groundwork for the MCU, but it also served as the first glimpse into the lives of Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, who went on to become one of the most popular and adored MCU couples.





From Tony’s lavish efforts to win Pepper over to her constantly keeping him in check, the duo portrayed a genuine and endearing romance that had fans rooting for them from start to finish, proven by the numerous fan tweets about their relationship.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Tony’s Soft Spot

Much of Tony Stark’s initial personality revolves around him being selfish in all matters, especially business. However, Tony’s relationship with Pepper greatly motivates his shift from a self-serving billionaire to a self-sacrificing hero.

Related: The 10 Best MCU Couples, Ranked From Least To Most Badass

As shown by this hilarious tweet, Tony has a soft for Pepper that allows him to be more vulnerable than ever, a key factor in their relationship since Pepper is the one who proves “Tony Stark has a heart.” Plus, it also adeptly highlights Tony’s tendency for unnecessarily grand gestures for her.

An Accurate Summary

Part of the reason why Pepper and Tony’s relationship is so loved by fans is that Pepper is one of the few people Tony actually listens to and obeys, as emphasized by this tweet.

Pepper has always shown to serve as Tony’s voice of reason, and her stern and unyielding nature make her a formidable partner to counter Tony’s own stubbornness. Pepper’s ability to stand her ground in front of Tony and keep him in check also largely adds to the MCU couple’s intense chemistry.

Pushing Pepper’s Buttons

Tony Stark may be an affluent and powerful Avenger, but he is also at times one of the most immature and fun-loving members of the MCU, especially in his earlier years.

Pepper, on the other hand, is shown to be much more serious and practical in comparison. As such, her and Tony’s dynamic largely consists of him pushing her buttons, as shown by this tweet. Although Pepper may find him to be annoying and joking all the time, she is still endeared by his mannerisms which is part of why the two are one of the best MCU couples in the eyes of fans.

A Wholesome Family

Pepper and Tony are one of the few MCU couples who get years to develop their relationship and are given a chance to get married and start an actual family.

Related: 10 Characters Who Changed Tony Stark The Most

While that happiness and content domestic life may have been too short-lived, Pepper and Tony’s opportunity to share a home and family life together is one of the most beautiful parts of their relationship, an adorable chapter alluded to in this tweet.

Mr. Pepper Potts

Tony’s undying love for Pepper and the power she holds over him are major components behind what makes their relationship work.

Tony, infamous for being arrogant and hard-headed, will gladly lay down everything he has for Pepper, even his last name – as jokingly highlighted by this tweet. His unwavering devotion and submission to Pepper are an undeniable fact of their relationship.

The Best MCU Ship

Pepper and Tony’s relationship has come to be adored by many, with fans even considering them to the the top tier of canon MCU ships, as evidenced by this tweet.

Their slow progression from a professional to a romantic relationship throughout the Iron Man series and the tumultuous journey they both endured finding love together all make them worthy contenders for the title. Not to mention how the tragic end to their love story added much more depth and emotion to the already loved pair.

Complementing Personalities

Tony and Pepper complement one another well, with the two bringing out the best in one another. While Pepper reminds Tony of his responsibilities and how to be a better man, Tony teaches Pepper to be more open and fun.

Related: 10 Quotes That Perfectly Sum Up Iron Man’s Arc In The MCU

This hilarious tweet not only emphasizes how different the two lovers are, but also provides an accurate depiction of how Tony’s extravagance and persistence eventually made Pepper yield to her emotions, no matter how annoying she may find him at times.

Pepper Understands Tony Best

While Tony Stark may have been well-known around the globe, there were few that knew him well, and from those Pepper took the top spot.

This is shown especially in Endgamewhen Pepper assures Tony they’ll be okay without him, allowing him to pass away in peace. This makes this hilarious tweet that much better as it both references that strong understanding, but also offers a comedic take on the scene, much like the many other memes that sum up Tony and Pepper’s relationship.

A Lifetime Lived Over A Decade

Tony and Pepper helped start the MCU with the first Iron Man, so it was only right that they helped conclude the monumental Infinity Saga with their relationship’s final arc, even if their devastating ending made them another of the most tragic MCU couples.

This tweet offers an emotional tribute to their iconic and memorable relationship, showing fans how they started off their journey and how they completed it.

A Power Couple

Tony and Pepper proved themselves to be a powerful duo multiple times throughout the MCU, whether it was Pepper helping Tony take down bad guys or the two helping Stark industries thrive.

However, as noted by this tweet, the most legendary moment that showcased their power couple status was when Pepper donned her Rescue suit and joined Tony (and co.) in the battle against Thanos. From their individual combat skills to their partner work, that proved once again that Pepper and Tony were and will forever be the MCU’s first and best power couple.

Next: Tony Stark & 9 Other MCU Characters Who Died Heroically