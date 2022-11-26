Meghan and Harry issue to cause Charles ‘deep regret’ at coronation

King Charles III may find the issue of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “deeply regrettable” during his Coronation. The King, who took the throne in September following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, is due to complete the ceremony in 2023. While the glittering ceremony celebrates the Royal Family, author Giles Brandreth has warned there will be an “unavoidable” discussion about his expatriate son and daughter-in-law.

In an extract of his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, first reported by the Mail on Sunday, the author states his belief that the King has a less forgiving view of the young royals than his mother.

He revealed that the late Prince Philip said it was a “big mistake” to “think about yourself”, something with which he believes the King agrees.

The approach, he said, means that when the Coronation comes around, the “issue of Harry and Meghan…will be unavoidable”.

The author added that the King would find this “deeply regrettable”.

