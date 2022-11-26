Meghan Markle’s ‘quiet’ holiday destination is one of her favourites

The Duchess of Sussex wrote: “This is not Muskoka with its fancy cottages and Hamptons-esque charm, nor is it the Georgian Bay, with its jet skis, tubing and requisite social scene.

“Algonquin is straight out of the camp you see in the Parent Trap. And while the mosquitos devoured me and the rain trickled down on my last day of exploration, it didn’t dissolve the fairy dust from this magical experience of pure Canadian bliss…”

Meghan stayed with friends while she was at the national park and celebrated another friend’s birthday while she was there.

She added: “As the sun shifts, toast to friendship, canoe through the calm waters, and then eat copious amounts of cheese. Oh wait…that’s not Algonquin specific – that’s just me.”

