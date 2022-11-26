Meghan Markle’s tiara has sister jewel that hasn’t been seen for ages

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in a stunning ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor nearly five years ago, and as per royal tradition, the Queen lent the bride a tiara from her personal collection. Meghan opted for a lesser-known diadem, Queen Mary’s Bandeau Tiara, which has a fascinating history.

When she became Duchess of York (upon marrying the future King George V) in 1893, she was gifted a stunning diamond brooch by the County of Lincoln.

The brooch features brilliant diamonds arranged in a circle, with the largest of the 10 stones placed in the centre.

In 1932, Mary had a bandeau tiara crafted to accommodate the brooch in the centre, and today it can still be detached and worn separately.

The tiara “is formed as a flexible band of eleven sections, pavé set with large and small brilliant diamonds in a geometric design”, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

