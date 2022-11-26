Messi World Cup stunner summarised as Peter Drury gives epic monologue

Football fans have once again been left in awe of Peter Drury after his commentary of Lionel Messi’s goal against Mexico were posted on social media. The goal opened the scoring for Argentina in their crucial 2-0 win in Group C.
After suffering a humiliating 2-1 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening game of the World Cup, Argentina needed a victory over Mexico to keep their chances of progressing into the knockout stages of the competition alive. But, on the other hand, their opposition also had hopes of progressing into the round of 16 with a win.
The Lusail Iconic Stadium was the loudest it had been at the competition so far, with fans desperate to give their team a lift with their energy from the stands, although the opening 45 minutes of proceedings didn’t match the outstanding atmosphere.
With the game looking like it was going to fizzle out and finish a stalemate draw, Messi picked the ball up from outside of the box and fired a fierce strike into the far corner to send the Argentina fans into delirium. Drury’s commentary was equally as goosebump-inducing; as the ball nestled into the goal he exclaimed: “Lionel Messi! Oh, that’s what they came for. The magic man. One more Messi moment and Argentina are alive.”
The camera then cut to a slow-motion shot of Argentina fans celebrating their captain’s opener, to which Drury added: “They give thanks that he is one of them.
“How often have they said that prayer of thanks? How often have we seen those bright wide eyes? How often have we seen the face of opponents, the dismay that he should come and scar them?”
Argentina looked comfortable after Messi popped up with the opener, with young midfielder Enzo Fernandez putting the game to bed with just three minutes of normal time remaining. The Benfica star received the ball from a short corner before shifting the ball to the edge of the box and curling a superb effort past Guillermo Ochoa and into the top corner.
The goal was Fernandez’s first on the international stage, and it certainly will not be the 21-year-old’s last. The midfielder has shone in Portugal’s Primeira Division this season and caught the eye of numerous top clubs, with Liverpool amongst those reportedly keeping an eye on the former River Plate star and weighing up whether the bright young prospect could solve their midfield crisis in the January transfer window.
