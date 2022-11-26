Messi World Cup stunner summarised as Peter Drury gives epic monologue

Football fans have once again been left in awe of Peter Drury after his commentary of Lionel Messi’s goal against Mexico were posted on social media. The goal opened the scoring for Argentina in their crucial 2-0 win in Group C.

After suffering a humiliating 2-1 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening game of the World Cup, Argentina needed a victory over Mexico to keep their chances of progressing into the knockout stages of the competition alive. But, on the other hand, their opposition also had hopes of progressing into the round of 16 with a win.

The Lusail Iconic Stadium was the loudest it had been at the competition so far, with fans desperate to give their team a lift with their energy from the stands, although the opening 45 minutes of proceedings didn’t match the outstanding atmosphere.

With the game looking like it was going to fizzle out and finish a stalemate draw, Messi picked the ball up from outside of the box and fired a fierce strike into the far corner to send the Argentina fans into delirium. Drury’s commentary was equally as goosebump-inducing; as the ball nestled into the goal he exclaimed: “Lionel Messi! Oh, that’s what they came for. The magic man. One more Messi moment and Argentina are alive.”

