Meta Quest 2 Black Friday bundles up to $70 off

Grabbing a Meta Quest 2 bundle on Best Buy is one of the best ways to get into the world of VR. This way you’ll get the headset with some included games for a more cost-effective package. This Black Friday, Best Buy are offering $70 USD off the 256GB Meta Quest 2 bundle, and $50 USD off the 128GB Meta Quest 2 bundle, making them $429.99 USD and $349.99 USD respectively. Each of these bundles comes with Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4.

For the tiny number of people who haven’t heard of it, Beat Saber is pretty much the definitive Meta Quest 2 game and one of the best VR games overall. It sees you slicing down coloured blocks to the rhythm of various famous songs. It’s fun, accessible, and a fantastic way to unwind or workout.

Meanwhile, the Meta Quest 2 iteration of Resident Evil 4 is one of the best VR horror games, with the classic game being completely enhanced and revamped to make it a fully immersive VR experience. If you’ve played it before, this’ll be a great way to revisit the iconic game, but if it’s one you never got around to, this is an amazing way to experience it all for the first time.

As it’s getting colder and darker outside, the Meta Quest 2 could be just the thing you need to transport you to brighter locales. Meanwhile, the holiday season isn’t at all far away, and something like this would be sure to put a big smile on any gamer’s face.

