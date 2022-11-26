Mick Beale: Rangers in talks with QPR boss to discuss manager’s job at Ibrox

Rangers are in talks with QPR head coach Mick Beale over the vacant managerial role at Ibrox, after being granted permission to open negotiations from the Loftus Road club.

Sky Sports News understands Beale is keen on the prospect of becoming Rangers’ 18th permanent manager and has maintained good relations with Rangers since his departure as coach last November.

The 42-year-old was a part of Steven Gerrard’s backroom team that won the club’s 55th top-flight title in 2021 before leaving for Aston Villa.

QPR boss Beale (right) returned to Ibrox to watch Rangers against Aberdeen last month





Beale then made his move to become boss at QPR in the summer and turned down an approach from Wolves last month, citing “integrity and loyalty” as the reason for rejecting the Premier League job.

Rangers players will return to training on Monday (November 28), following the World Cup break and are back in Scottish Premiership action on December 15, against Hibernian at Ibrox, live on Sky Sports with the team nine points behind Celtic in the league.

Gers sporting director Ross Wilson and managing director Stewart Robertson have been working through a thorough shortlist of targets, with Beale top of that list.

Meanwhile, the Ibrox club have been in discussions with the backroom team left behind by Van Bronckhorst.

Dave Vos, Roy Makaay, Arno Philips and Yori Bosschaart all joined last November, however, it is expected those who arrived with the Dutchman will depart.

Warburton: Gers job will be ‘very hard to turn down’ for Beale

Former Rangers and QPR boss Mark Warburton discusses if Mick Beale would be the right choice for the Ibrox side



Former Rangers boss Mark Warburton told Sky Sports News:

“It’s a fantastic opportunity and Michael will know that. He’ll recognise the club, he’ll have very good relationships within the club established by working with Steven [Gerrard], so should it come along, it will be a fantastic opportunity and I’m sure very hard to turn down.

“To manage a club of Rangers’ stature is always a magnificent opportunity. Should it go ahead, he’ll have a very difficult decision to make, that’s for sure.”

Asked whether the opportunity is too early in his career, Warburton replied: “I think he’ll recognise that. Mick is a very smart guy he will understand the implications of that and the challenge that he will face, but at the same time I think he recognises that such opportunities don’t come along very often to manage a club the size of Rangers, so if it does all go ahead, I think he’ll back himself to go and succeed.

Alex Rae discusses potential candidates to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Rangers



“I think Mick would be honest enough to say a top-six or top-eight Premier League club is not going to come along immediately and, as such, the lure of European football, as you saw last year with what can be achieved and the backing they receive from the supporters, that type of attraction, that type of learning curve and learning experience, I’m sure will appeal to Michael.

“I think you have to weigh it up. He’s in a good place right now, he’s had a good start to the season with QPR so it’s a difficult decision. But I think he’ll be honest enough with himself to know that this type of opportunity doesn’t come along every week.

“It’s a huge club, big opportunity, a chance of European football, dealing with the Old Firm. He’s been there with Steven, Steven was manager and did a magnificent job in that role and Micky supported him very capably and I’m sure now he’d be intrigued as to know whether he can do that job himself.”

‘Beale fits Rangers and knows the club’

Beale (right) was a coach under Steven Gerrard at Rangers for three years





Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller told Sky Sports News:

“There’s loads of names that spring to mind. One for me that would be right at the top of the list would be Mick Beale. His name’s been bandied about over the last month while Rangers have been toiling.

“I think he fits, he knows the club, he knows the players. There would be no surprises with him walking back into the building in terms of the demands and the expectations of the football club and he’s started off his own journey as a manager pretty well as well so I think he’d be right at the top of the list.”

Beale discusses his memories of his time at Rangers and why he went to watch the match against Aberdeen



Livingston manager David Martindale believes Beale would be “a great fit” for the Rangers vacancy.

“I don’t want to speak out of turn because it’s not my place to talk about other clubs and other managers but I think Michael would be a great fit for Rangers,” said Martindale.

“That’s up to Michael Beale and Rangers Football Club, not David Martindale.

“Would that be a good fit? Probably but I don’t know more than you do.

“I’m a big advocate for British managers. I like to see progression within the British game and I think there’s a lot to be said for hiring someone with knowledge of the players and knowledge of Scottish football.”

Rangers’ next five fixtures

December 15: Hibernian (h), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

December 20: Aberdeen (a), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

December 23: Ross County (a), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports

December 28: Motherwell (h), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.45pm

January 2: Celtic (h), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports

