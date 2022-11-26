Mick Beale: Rangers make official approach to QPR to discuss manager’s job at Ibrox

Rangers have made an official approach to QPR to speak to head coach Mick Beale over the vacant managerial role at Ibrox, Sky Sports News has been told.

It’s expected QPR will grant Rangers permission to speak to Beale.

It’s understood Beale would welcome the opportunity to speak to Rangers and discuss becoming the club’s 18th permanent manager, following the sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

It’s believed Beale has maintained good relations with Rangers since his departure as coach last November when he left with Steven Gerrard for Aston Villa.

Beale then made his move to become boss at Loftus Road in the summer and turned down an approach from Wolves last month, citing ‘integrity and loyalty’ as the reason for turning the Premier League job down.

More to follow…

Beale joined Aston Villa with Steven Gerrard last year before departing the club for QPR





Warburton: Gers job will be ‘very hard to turn down’ for Beale

Beale discusses his return to Ibrox for the win over Aberdeen and his memories of the club



Former Rangers boss Mark Warburton told Sky Sports News:

“It’s a fantastic opportunity and Michael will know that. He’ll recognise the club, he’ll have very good relationships within the club established by working with Steven [Gerrard], so should it come along, it will be a fantastic opportunity and I’m sure very hard to turn down.

“To manage a club of Rangers’ stature is always a magnificent opportunity. Should it go ahead, he’ll have a very difficult decision to make, that’s for sure.”

Asked whether the opportunity is too early in his career, Warburton replied: “I think he’ll recognise that. Mick is a very smart guy he will understand the implications of that and the challenge that he will face, but at the same time I think he recognises that such opportunities don’t come along very often to manage a club the size of Rangers, so if it does all go ahead, I think he’ll back himself to go and succeed.

Alex Rae discusses potential candidates to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Rangers



“I think Mick would be honest enough to say a top-six or top-eight Premier League club is not going to come along immediately and, as such, the lure of European football, as you saw last year with what can be achieved and the backing they receive from the supporters, that type of attraction, that type of learning curve and learning experience, I’m sure will appeal to Michael.

“I think you have to weigh it up. He’s in a good place right now, he’s had a good start to the season with QPR so it’s a difficult decision. But I think he’ll be honest enough with himself to know that this type of opportunity doesn’t come along every week.

“It’s a huge club, big opportunity, a chance of European football, dealing with the Old Firm. He’s been there with Steven, Steven was manager and did a magnificent job in that role and Micky supported him very capably and I’m sure now he’d be intrigued as to know whether he can do that job himself.”

‘Beale fits Rangers and knows the club’

Beale (right) was a coach under Steven Gerrard at Rangers





Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller told Sky Sports News:

“There’s loads of names that spring to mind. One for me that would be right at the top of the list would be Mick Beale. His name’s been bandied about over the last month while Rangers have been toiling.

“I think he fits, he knows the club, he knows the players. There would be no surprises with him walking back into the building in terms of the demands and the expectations of the football club and he’s started off his own journey as a manager pretty well as well so I think he’d be right at the top of the list.”

Kris Boyd discusses who could replace Van Bronckhorst at Ibrox and the challenge that faces the new manager



Sky Sports pundit and former Rangers striker Kris Boyd believes Beale is one of the names in the running to take over from Van Bronckhorst.

“Whether it’s big names trying to get a start in their managerial career like Steven Gerrard or managers trying to rebuild their reputation like Brendan Rodgers, to then get a move back down to England, I wouldn’t rule anybody out,” said Boyd.

“Rangers can’t afford the Premier League wages that Sean Dyche or Ralph Hasenhuttl would have been on, but there is a special attraction to both big clubs in Scotland, the attraction of playing in Europe, and the opportunity to win trophies.

“The obvious one at this point would be Mick Beale. The Rangers fans remember what he did under Steven Gerrard, and they are extremely proud that he was part of the team that delivered (title number) 55 for the football club. There is an obvious connection there.

“Whether Mick Beale wants to leave QPR at this moment in time remains to be seen, he obviously turned down Wolves not so long ago.

“Whether that was the right move, or maybe he got wind that something was going to happen at Ibrox and was prepared to wait for that, we don’t know. He will definitely be someone who is in the running.”

Rangers’ next five fixtures

December 15: Hibernian (h), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

December 20: Aberdeen (a), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

December 23: Ross County (a), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports

December 28: Motherwell (h), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.45pm

January 2: Celtic (h), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports

