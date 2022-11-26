Mike Tindall sabotages Matt Hancock’s plan to win I’m A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! made its return on Saturday night and saw the remaining campmates taking on the famous Celebrity Cyclone challenge. With just four celebrities left in the jungle, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be crowned King or Queen of the jungle.
During Saturday night’s instalment, Mike decided to pull a prank on Matt after noticing something suspicious in camp.
In the Bush Telegraph, Mike pointed out: “Matt’s making sure his t-shirt and his phone numbers are on display at all times. Matt clearly wants to win.”
Later in camp, the royal decided to sabotage Matt’s plan by turning his jumper over.
He added in the Bush Telegraph: “I’m taking great pleasure in turning it around every time he leaves camp.”
While Owen Warner added: “I was obviously relieved that I’m staying but then devvo’d because I’m losing Seann and Seann is such a big energy in this camp, he’s hilarious. He’ll be really, really missed.”
Owen admitted to his campmates: “I reached a point I never thought I’d reach in a million years.”
“I actually can’t believe it,” Jill said about making it this far in the show.
In the Bush Telegraph, the Lioness shared her disbelief: “I actually can’t believe I’m still here.
“I didn’t think that I would get into the final four. Today’s going to seem a lot quieter around camp.”
One more celebrity will be eliminated tonight, putting the three remaining campmates through to the final.
Currently, Jill is the frontrunner to win the show with odds of 20/1.
Matt is closely behind Jill with odds of 4/1 while Owen has odds of 5/2 of being crowned King of the jungle.
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV.
