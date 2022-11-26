Mike Tindall’s sweet gesture to campmates ‘seals’ I’m A Celeb win

“From my previous work with deception, I do believe Matt [Hancock] is being genuine in the way he is conducting himself,” the expert added.

“He doesn’t appear to be playing any kind of secret agenda or game. It’s obvious he wants the public to like him.”

Despite Darren’s predictions, according to the bookmakers, Jill Scott is currently the frontrunner to be crowned Queen of the jungle.

The Lioness has odds of 2/5 of winning the show, according to Oline Betting Guide.

Owen follows closely behind with odds of 5/1 of being crowned King of the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs tonight at 9.15pm on ITV.