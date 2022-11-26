Millions of pensioners are missing out on £400 a month cash boost

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) are encouraging people over the state pension age to check if they are eligible to claim Attendance Allowance. As it stands, the Government says 1.8 million people are currently claiming the benefit but millions of others are missing out. Attendance Allowance is paid to Britons who are over the state pension age who have a disability or an illness that makes it harder for them to look after themselves.

The benefit is paid at two different rates every four weeks and the amount someone gets depends on the level of care they need.

Currently, pensioners could receive £61.85 if they need help during the day or at night and if someone needs help during the day and night they could receive £92.40.

If eligible they could receive between £247.40 and £369.60 each payment period which equates to between an extra £3,000 to £4,000 plus each year.

However, Attendance Allowance is one of the benefits that will be increased next April.

