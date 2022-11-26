Modern Warfare II: How To Level Up Launchers

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s Warzone 2.0 was released on November 16th, 2022, alongside the game’s first seasonal Battle Pass. It was met with mass approval and excitement from players. Many fans are still enthralled in the hunt to unlock the Orion camo, which requires them to unlock and complete every camo challenge for every weapon and weapon tree in the game. It’s a tall order, including primary and secondary weapons alike.





The Launcher category in the secondary weapon slot contains five camo challenges per weapon, four of which are unlockable via challenges. The fifth, Orion, unlocks automatically after unlocking Polyatomic Camo for every weapon in the game. None of the Launchers currently have attachments that can be unlocked by leveling them, reducing the amount of active consideration players need to give these weapons compared to the highly customizable firearms in the other weapon categories.

Each Launcher has unique properties, which can complicate a player’s attempts to level them up if they are unfamiliar with these qualities. These hefty weapons slow player movement considerably when equipped, so players will have to carefully consider the primary weapon for their loadout when working towards Launcher challenges and level progression in multiplayer. Here’s how to level each weapon in this category, as well as the camo awards for doing so.

PILA

Weapon Unlock Conditions: Unlock Create-A-Class

The PILA launcher will be the first weapon of its type online players unlock. It can lock-on to enemy vehicles and killstreaks or be fired freely by the player. Players will find the most success with this weapon in respawn game modes that center around objectives like Domination, Hardpoint and Headquarters. This will allow them to rush or camp these zones, and probably earn double and triple kills as enemy players push to control the objectives. This should help players earn the 40 kills to unlock the base camo, and will help them progress with the camo challenges that come afterwards.

Dead Leaves Camo

To unlock the Dead Leaves camo, players must first reach weapon rank 11 with the launcher then earn 40 kills with it. Any XP earned by the player while a weapon is equipped counts towards that weapon’s rank progression, so using equipment and field upgrades that earn XP, like the DDOS, Suppression Mine and Decoy Grenade, can help players rank up their launchers quickly.

Gold Camo

To unlock Gold Camo for the PILA, players need to earn two kills without dying five times. Players will find the most success pursuing this camo challenge by playing safely and slowly, holding down hallways and objective points from a distance, as the PILA does not have massive splash damage and takes a long time to reload.

Platinum Camo

To unlock the PILA Launcher’s Platinum Camo, players will have to destroy 15 enemy killstreaks, equipment pieces or vehicles, the second largest Platinum Camo requirement in the Launcher category. Because the PILA has a lock-on function, players should focus on airborne killstreaks like UAVs, Counter-UAVs, Chopper Gunners and Gunships when working towards this camo.

Polyatomic Camo

To unlock Polyatomic Camo for the PILA launcher, players need to earn 15 double kills with the weapon. Since launchers in Modern Warfare II take time to reload between shots, players will have to kill two players with a single rocket to unlock this camo. Objective game modes in the Tier 1 playlist, with reduced player health and HUD elements, will make earning double kills easier for players.

STRELA-P

Weapon Unlock Conditions: Reach Level 14

The STRELA-P launcher is the first Launcher in its category locked behind a level cap. It does not have a lock-on function, for killstreaks nor for enemy vehicles. It makes up for this by having an incredibly fast projectile speed for its rockets, and it deals high rates of damage to player vehicles. Much like the PILA Launcher, focusing on objective game modes that see teams tightly bundled together on specific points or rushing through predictable pathways will reward kills rapidly.

Alternatively, players could take advantage of the STRELA-P’s anti-vehicle potential and play Ground War and Invasion to focus their attention on enemy helicopters, trucks and 4x4s while working to unlock the STRELA-P’s weapon camo options.

Deep Jungle Camo

The Deep Jungle camo can be unlocked by reaching rank 11 with the Launcher, then earning 40 kills with it. Players should be able to focus on objectives and enemy ground killstreaks to rapidly rank up the STRELA-P, given the weapon’s fast projectile speed and lethality against ground targets.

Gold Camo

To unlock the STRELA-P’s Gold Camo, players need to earn two kills without dying five times. Players trying to unlock this camo will find the most success in objective game modes, where enemy players will group up in predictable pathways and onto objective points, allowing them to earn a rapid succession of kills.

Platinum Camo

To unlock Platinum Camo for the STRELA-P, players will have to destroy 25 enemy vehicles, killstreaks or equipment pieces, the largest Platinum Camo requirement in the Launcher category. Because the STRELA-P has no lock-on function, players should focus on weaker killstreaks like Wheelson-HS’s, Sentry Guns and Overwatch Helos, or equipment pieces like Claymores and Suppression Mines.

Polyatomic Camo

Polyatomic Camo for the STRELA-P requires 15 double kills to unlock. Players will find the most success in the Tier 1 game mode on objective-based playlists, where all players have reduced HUD elements and reduced health. By playing methodically and focusing on enemy-held objectives, acquiring 15 double kills for this challenge should come naturally before very long.

JOKR

Unlock Conditions: Reach Level 24

The JOKR will present players with unique scenarios for earning kills, as this Launcher is lock-on only and cannot be freely fired by the player. The launcher must lock-on to the target for several moments before allowing the player to fire the rocket, which launches straight into the air before slamming down onto the designated target (which could be an enemy vehicle, killstreak, or map area that the player aimed at).

This unique firing method makes killing indoor enemies and simply firing the weapon in buildings nearly impossible. Players will have to be outside and unobstructed by overhanging architecture to use the weapon effectively. As a result, players looking to unlock the JOKR’s camos will have to be picky with which of Modern Warfare II’s variety of multiplayer maps and game modes they queue up for.

The Santa Sena Border Crossing map, for instance, is packed with cars that can explode and kill players. Finding games on this map and firing the JOKR rockets as frequently as possible down the center lane of empty cars will help earn kills quickly. This map can also assist players in unlocking the additional camo challenges for the JOKR, as this Launcher’s challenges are somewhat different from the others in the same category.

Azure Fray

To unlock the Azure Fray, players will first have to reach weapon rank 11 with the launcher, then earn 40 kills with it. Playing on smaller maps and blasting away in contested areas will help players earn the 40 necessary kills quickly, while using XP-earning equipment like the Decoy Grenades will help level the JOKR’s weapon rank.

Gold Camo

To unlock Gold Camo for the JOKR launcher, players will need to earn two kills without dying 10 times, double the amount of all other Launchers’ Gold Camo requirements. Again, players will find the most success playing objective game modes and pouncing on busy teamfights in and around enemy objectives. To earn multiple kills in a single life, it’s vital to make use of the devastating area damage this Launcher offers, and to learn and practise angles that best suit its unusual firing method.

Platinum Camo

To unlock the JOKR’s Platinum Camo, players need to destroy 10 enemy vehicles, killstreaks or equipment pieces. Given the unique firing mechanics of the JOKR launcher, firing outdoors at enemy vehicles and killstreaks, ground or air-based, will be players’ best bet at securing the Platinum Camo. Wherever possible, avoid engaging in buildings.

Polyatomic Camo

To unlock Polyatomic Camo for the JOKR launcher, players will have to earn 15 double kills. With the JOKR being a highly unconventional weapon, players will have to hope for a bit of luck while trying to complete this camo challenge. A with other weapons in the category, playing on objective game modes (especially the health and HUD reducing Tier 1 game mode variants) is key. Hotly contested areas and clusters of opponents who are focused on your allies or defending/assaulting a goal are prime targets.

RPG-7

Unlock Conditions: Reach Level 32

One of the most iconic weapons in the game, the RPG-7 returns in Modern Warfare II as the final Launcher currently in the game (as of the time of writing). Like most prior incarnations of the weapon, the RPG-7 in Modern Warfare II has no lock-on function and is free-fire only, dealing solid damage against infantry and moderate damage versus vehicles and killstreaks.

Similar to the PILA and STRELA-P launchers, objective game modes that see both teams fighting and bunching close together over specific points on the map will yield the best results for earning kills. Tight hallways, doorways and objectives actively pointed out on the map will lead most players to use recognizable pathways. This means players can either rush objectives, hoping to earn a double or triple kill, or camp sight lines and hold down certain areas of the map for extended periods.

Jungle Digital Camo

Unlocking the Jungle Digital Camo requires leveling the RPG-7 to weapon rank 11, then earning 40 kills with it. Since this Launcher leans heavily toward splash damage against enemy players, reaching weapon rank 11 and meeting the kill requirement for this camo can be achieved without the aid of XP-granting equipment and field upgrades like Decoy Grenades or DDOS attacks. Playing on maps with tight spaces and interiors will maximize the Launcher’s lethality and allow rapid progression towards this camo challenge’s completion.

Gold Camo

To unlock Gold Camo for the RPG-7, players need to earn two kills without dying five times. With the Launcher’s emphasis on player vs player gameplay, earning the Gold Camo can happen by pure chance without the player realizing, due to its lethality and ease of use. Careful use of vantage points and cover will be necessary to ensure players aren’t picked off during the attempt, though.

Platinum Camo

To unlock Platinum Camo for the RPG-7, players will need to destroy 10 enemy killstreaks, vehicles or equipment pieces. With the RPG-7’s increased focus on anti-infantry play, players will find greater success by targeting enemies on foot and their ground-based equipment. Claymore mines, Wheelson HS killstreaks and Deployable Cover shields are perfect targets.

Polyatomic Camo

The Polyatomic Camo can be unlocked by earning 15 double kills with the weapon. The RPG-7 is the game’s premiere anti-infantry launcher, so playing standard or Tier 1 styled objective game modes and focusing fire on enemy-held objectives will easily reward players with this challenge’s completion without any undue hassle.

