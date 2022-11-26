Most of under 25s think elderly drivers should retake driving test

Another reader, using the nickname old woman, claimed: “In my 70th year I decided to re-test myself with an advanced driver’s course and test which I passed with flying colours.

“I recommend others aged 70, 80, and 90 do the same. It could save lives. One of them might be your own.” Currently, once a driver reaches the age of 70 years old, they must renew their driving licence every three years.

They can use the DVLA’s service to renew their driving licence if they are 70 or over, or if they will be 70 in the next 90 days. The DVLA will automatically send drivers a D46P application form 90 days before their 70th birthday, allowing drivers to renew.

A third Express.co.uk commenter, under the handle MiniMiner, said: “As a retiree I have more time and tend to drive when everything is clear at the speed limit or below.