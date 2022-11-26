‘Move over Meghan’: Duchess snubbed in US before William and Kate trip

A royal commentator has suggested that Meghan Markle has been snubbed by US media in favour of Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, ahead of the couple’s trip to the States next month. Neil Sean suggested that there was a “bigger reason” behind this U-turn. He suggested that Kate and William have usurped Meghan ahead of their trip to the US early next month.

In a video titled “Move over Meghan”, Mr Sean claimed that a “very good source” had revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales’s trip could have played a role in NBC’s decision.

He explained: “Meghan Markle was down to appear on the Jimmy Fallon Show, the NBC late-night chat show.

“According to a very good source, there could be a bigger reason as to why it was announced she was appearing and then all of a sudden she was not appearing.

“This could all have something to do with a forthcoming royal visit from the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine.”

