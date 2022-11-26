Movies with Isaiah: A look back at ‘Shawshank Redemption’

BY ISAIAH RIDLEY

Community contributor

Every so often certain cinematic features aren’t successful at gaining a significant audience during their initial inception. With disappointing box office returns or the lack of viewing eyes overall, they’re unfortunately written off as being less than memorable.

In 1994, the film I am reviewing fit the definition of what I am describing. Legendary writer Stephen King’s novella “Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption” was adapted into a feature-length film. Appropriately titled “The Shawshank Redemption,” it brings a cast of Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, Clancy Brown and James Whitmore. The story is a dramatic representation of successful banker, Andy Dufresne, who finds himself incarcerated at Shawshank State Penitentiary after being found guilty of murdering his wife and her lover. He’s sentenced to life despite passionately and vehemently proclaiming his innocence.

During his incarceration, the audience grows with this character through the years of his physical and mental oppression. He befriends another inmate named Ellis “Red” Redding, who is known for being one of the best contraband smugglers in the prison. Andy also finds himself involved with a money-laundering scheme created by a corrupt, hypocritical warden. The character of Andy is the living representation of hitting absolute rock bottom. Upon entering the prison system, he becomes a target of physical and mental torment on a consistent basis.

We have the pleasure and the discomfort of watching the character grow through the trials and tribulations. Humorously, Andy makes the comment of having to experience prison in order to become a legitimate criminal. Director Frank Darabont has a talent for bringing stories by Stephen King to life in the most faithful and unique fashion. He’s the definition of a rare director who isn’t afraid to take risks involving specific fates of characters, nor does he pull any punches when tackling themes that some writers or directors find taboo.

“The Shawshank Redemption” is a film carried by its meticulously written story and powerful acting. Characters from all walks of life are portrayed in manners that either make them likable or detestable, and even a small cameo manages to create a horrific sensation of what it means to give a powerful acting performance.













Interestingly enough for me, I didn’t gain a legitimate appreciation for the film itself until much later in life. My father, by all accounts, couldn’t necessarily be bothered with watching any drama-heavy story unfold in cinematic format. The fact that even someone like him – who preferred action, martial arts and science fiction over drama – found himself falling in love with this film details the quality and power it maintains. In prior reviews, I’ve brought up my adulation of period-piece films. “The Shawshank Redemption” is an important period piece. Beginning in 1947 with Andy being arrested and incarcerated, we witness several monumental and subtle changes as the years progress.

Robbins’ performance as Andy is one for the ages, capturing the mindset of a man who is an absolute fish out of water thrown into the frying pan. Gradually he begins using methods of instilling hope within himself and the inmates. Using his intellect and experiences with finances, he becomes involved with a money-laundering scheme with warden Samuel Norton, portrayed by Bob Gunton. The magnetic, intense chemistry between the two provides a clear example of one exhibiting a sincere moral compass and the other using his position of authority for nefarious purposes.

Darabont has a brilliant record of having characters with villainous tendencies maintaining no redeeming qualities whatsoever. Gunton’s performance as Norton for me illustrates that specific individual who has no regard for humanity itself. He uses religion as a means of hiding the monster residing within his corrupt soul. How he captures the essence of the character captivates the viewer into wanting to experience Norton receiving his much-deserved consequences. It’s a rarity these days to find an actual detestable villain in cinematic outings. Gunton’s performance should be a clear blueprint of what it means to not make a villain likable or sympathetic. Morgan Freeman’s performance as Red is what began the process of making him a household name in the acting community. His narrating of the story and acting were and remain head and shoulders above the rest in an already powerful film driven by its elite acting and storytelling. Every scene with him is absolute pure gold with memorable quotes and lines providing significant inspiration in the darkest of days and times.

“The Shawshank Redemption” contains characters that also move the story forward in meaningful fashion even if their roles are minuscule compared to the leading cast. How many films with ensemble casts can say all of their characters have meaning? Very few. This one doesn’t have that problem.

Viewers witness the film gradually build to its ultimate conclusion in respectful and intellectual fashion without it ever becoming boring. A great story simply doesn’t need a lot of action, explosions, profanity or graphic innuendos to maintain the attention of the audience. Darabont crafted a cinematic vision of a classic story, gripping you with its emotional and powerful revelations and acting performances and also providing the essence of what it means to never let go of hope, no matter how impossible the obstacles appear.

“The Shawshank Redemption” is a pure classic 10/10 story from beginning to end. I highly recommend watching this national treasure. You will not be disappointed. It should be required viewing for all cinema audiences. My review for next Friday will be on the Harvey Weinstein scandal film titled “She Said.” Be on the lookout for that next week.

Isaiah Ridley works at Beacon Cinemas in Sumter. To watch his movie reviews online, find him @Izzy’s Cinematic Escape on YouTube.