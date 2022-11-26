My Favorite Christmas Tree on GAC Family: Meet Emma Johnson, Giles Panton and others

GAC Family’s new Christmas flick, My Favorite Christmas Tree, is set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The movie centers on a genealogy researcher who travels to a beautiful town named Confier to delve deep into her mother’s extended family.

The official synopsis of the film, as per Great American Family, reads:

”Kyla is a skilled genealogy researcher who’s made a thriving business of putting together family trees. When she comes across new information regarding her mother’s mysterious extended family, she and her sister travel to the charming town of Conifer, hoping to piece together their ancestry. The search leads Kyla to a generations-old Christmas tree farm, its stubborn but handsome owner… and, possibly, love.”

The movie features Emma Johnson and Giles Panton in the lead roles, along with numerous others in pivotal supporting roles. The film is helmed by Jason Bourque and written by Shannon Latimer.

GAC Family’s My Favorite Christmas Tree cast: Emma Johnson and others feature in a new holiday film

1) Emma Johnson as Kyla