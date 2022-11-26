NATO Secretary General at “Grain from Ukraine” Summit: Russia must stop the war, end global food crisis

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addressed the “Grain from Ukraine” Summit on Saturday (26 November 2022), calling on Russia to stop the war and end the global food crisis it has caused. He said: “90 years ago, the Soviet Union’s horrendous Holodomor killed millions of Ukrainians. Today, Russia is using hunger as a weapon of war against Ukraine, and to create division and further instability among the rest of the world.”

Mr Stoltenberg strongly welcomed the efforts of Türkiye and the UN to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and underlined that NATO “will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes”.