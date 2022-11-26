NCIS’s Pauley Perrette made major change to Abby Sciuto

Abby Sciuto (played by Pauley Perrette) was an integral member of the NCIS team for well over a decade until the actress’ departure from the CBS franchise in 2015. Much like her on-screen counterpart, actress Pauley is a practising Catholic and revealed she requested her faith to be incorporated into the character and even requested an entire episode dedicated to the subject.

Actress Pauley revealed she was a major driving force behind Abby’s religion being incorporated into the series.

After joining the series in the backdoor pilot of JAG, Pauley served as the NCIS team’s Forensic Specialist for a staggering 15 seasons.

She quickly became one of the most iconic aspects of the franchise before deciding to depart in 2018.

Over the years, Pauley became so synonymous with the character, that parts of her own personal life were incorporated into Abby’s backstory per her request.

