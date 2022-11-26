‘Never forget how much he was loved’ Dan Walker on Doddie Weir’s death

The tragic news of Doddie Weir’s death was announced on Saturday and has left fans and those who knew him devastated. The former Scotland rugby player, 52, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease six years ago and had been helping to raise awareness of the condition ever since.
His death was announced by his wife, Kathy, who said in a statement: “Doddie was an inspirational force of nature.
“His unending energy and drive, and his strength of character powered him through his rugby and business careers and, we believe, enabled him to fight the effects of MND for so many years.
“MND took so much from Doddie, but never his spirit and determination. He battled MND so bravely, and whilst his own battle may be over, his fight continues through his foundation, until a cure is found for all those with this devastating disease.
“Hamish, Angus, Ben and I would like to thank everyone for your support and for respecting our privacy at this difficult time… It is difficult to put into words how much we will miss him.”
TV presenter Dan Walker has led tributes to the star, sharing a clip of Doddie being wheeled onto the pitch at Murrayfield as the crowd stood up and applauded.
In the caption, Dan said: “I hope his family never forget how much he was loved #DoddieWeir.”
England rugby player Brian Moore took to social media to pay his respects. He tweeted: “Very sorry to hear about the death of Doddie Weir.
“An outstanding man in every sense and one who will be sorely missed. RIP Big Man.”
“Since sharing his MND diagnosis in 2017, Doddie became an inspiration to many, raising awareness and campaigning tirelessly on behalf of those with MND.
“Our thoughts are with Doddie’s wife Kathy, his three sons, family and friends.”
MND is a rare condition that affects the brain and nerves. The NHS say it causes weakness which gets worse over time.
There is currently no cure for MND, but there are treatments to help the impact it has on a person’s daily life.
Doddie raised millions for research into the condition through his My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.
The charity took to Twitter on Saturday to share their “deep sadness” after Doddie’s death.
A spokesperson wrote: “We’re deeply saddened to share the news that our founder Doddie Weir has died.
“Doddie was a force of nature, a great family man, tremendous rugby player & loved & respected by all who knew him. Our love and best wishes are with his family.”
